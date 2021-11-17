Fraternity members make surprise donation to Jim Hill seniors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three seniors at Jim Hill High School won scholarships from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

The scholarships were created for the fraternity’s Founder’s Day. Fraternity members employed at the school raised almost $1,000 for the scholarships.

Eleven students entered the contest and were judged based on two essays, their GPA and their ACT scores. The top winner, Jahliyah Readus, took home a $500 scholarship.

“I know that I can use this money to help me further my education with whatever college I do decide to go to,” said Readus.

The fraternity said it plans to host more scholarship contest next semester.