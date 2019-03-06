Freak accident kills Tulane student Video Video

Gautier, Miss. (WJTV) - A Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in Mississippi.

According to authorities, two tires came off a passing tractor-trailer and hit 21-year-old Margaret Maurer.

According to Gautier police, the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it lost the wheels. The wheels flew across the eastbound lanes and toward rest stop.

Authorities say Maurer and two friends were about to get back in their vehicles when the tires hit her and two cars.

The rest stop was closed during the investigation.

It is unclear what made the tractor-trailer's tires come off.

