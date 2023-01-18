JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as uncontested divorces, simple wills, advanced healthcare directives, powers of attorney and name changes. Participants seeking assistance may receive legal advice and have court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and law students under the supervision of a licensed attorney.

People interested in the clinic may register online at www.mvlp.org/clinics or contact the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-882-5003 to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment. Participants will be screened for income-based eligibility to qualify for free service.