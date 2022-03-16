NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Spay/Neuter Natchez will host a free dog and cat food giveaway on Saturday, March 19.

The Natchez Democrat reported the event will be in the parking lot of Kelly’s Kids on Liberty Road starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be open to neighbors in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to get food and supplies for their pets at no cost. There will also be litter boxes and houses for small creatures, like rabbits.

The giveaway will be on a first come, first served basis.