JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held in Jackson at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University (JSU). The clinic will be held October 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The expungement clinic will assist individuals who are representing themselves. Clinic participants will receive legal advice and court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys.

Online registration is required. Registration information is available at www.mvlp.org/clinics, or contact the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-882-5001 to ask about eligibility and schedule an appointment.

Those who register for the event must bring a driver’s license or state issued identification and copies of court documents. Documents required for those with misdemeanor charges include an abstract of court records and proof of payment of fines and fees from municipal or justice court.

Individuals with a felony charge from circuit court must provide copies of the indictment, capias, sentencing order or dismissal order, discharge order if there was probation, and proof of payment of fines and fees.