ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held at the Adams County Safe Room on January 21, 2023.

The Natchez Democrat reported the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 323 Liberty Road. Background checks are required to begin the expungement process.

The clinic will be open to all Mississippi residents, not just residents of Adams County. However, records will be needed from whichever county the case was prosecuted in.

Expungement deletes a criminal record and restores those who are expunged to the status they had before the offense. The state removes the record from all official sources. Employers, landlords and banks should not see an expunged record.

Mississippi law allows courts to expunge and destroy juvenile records. These records can be seen only by a court order.