JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free family law clinic will be held in Jackson in August 2023.

Organizers said the clinic will be held on August 4 at from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the third floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson.

Low-income residents of Hinds County who qualify for free legal assistance can receive help with uncontested no-fault divorce, visitation, child custody, guardianships and name changes.

The Hinds County Chancery Court has scheduled the free clinic shortly before the start of the fall school term to help grandparents and other family members obtain guardianships so that they can enroll children in school.

People seeking a guardianship to enroll children in school must bring documentation such as a birth certificate, driver’s license, child support court orders and notices or letters from agencies such as the Department of Human Services.

Volunteer lawyers will provide legal assistance to people who can’t afford to hire an attorney. Attorneys will help clients prepare documents, give limited legal advice and help them get ready to go to court.

Participants must be residents of Hinds County and must be screened for eligibility based on income.

Participants must also register and make an appointment by calling the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-882-5001 or by visiting the MVLP website.