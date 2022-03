JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23.

The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street.

The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda Evers. They said the free gas giveaway will go on until the $1,000 mark has been reached.