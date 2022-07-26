JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in the Jackson-metro area will have the gas to get some free gas on Tuesday, July 26.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Richard Schwartz & Associates and Kixie 107 will give away free gas at the Kroger gas station on Interstate 55.

They will provide 150 drivers with up to $25 worth of gas in their tanks, free of charge.

“Gas prices right now are astronomical, and it is putting such a strain on the wallets of hardworking Mississippians. Team Schwartz just wants to contribute where we can, and we encourage other local businesses to show support during such difficult times.” said Schwartz.

The gas station is located at 4910 I-55 in Jackson.