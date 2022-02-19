JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26.

The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free:

  • Home COVID test kits
  • Blood pressure test
  • Glucose test
  • Cholesterol test
  • Body Mass Index test
  • HIV/STD
  • Substance Abuse
  • High-risk sexual behaviors
  • Hepatitis B and C

Appointment are not required, but masks will be. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 140 West Maple Street in Jackson.