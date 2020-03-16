1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Free inmate phone calls offered by state phone provider

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 17, inmates using the GTL phone service will be able to make two free phone calls of up to five minutes each per week.

GTL, the state’s phone service provider, is providing the two free calls through April 13.  No credit will be given if the free calls are not used.

According to MDOC, GTL notified the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Monday that it would be providing the free calls to help people contact their loved ones during this time as the company closely monitors the coronavirus situation.

“We appreciate GTL’s contribution to make the two free phone calls available,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said. “This is another way to help inmates stay connected with their loved ones and to be reassured of their welfare during this trying time.”

Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallett said, “It is important to remind individuals that they are more than inmates. Family ties can help prevent family breakdown and relieve tension in facilities.”

A message will let the called party know that the call is being provided at no charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories