JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free legal clinic was held in Jackson on Friday. Attendees had their legal questions answered by volunteer attorneys in order to get help clearing their record.

The event was held at the Mississippi E-Center on Raymond Road in Jackson until 3:00 p.m.

“It is important for Mississippi to have a valuable workforce, and it’s important for people to be forgiven for past mistakes,” said Gayla Carpenter-Sanders.

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project hosted the event.