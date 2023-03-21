A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court will sponsor a free Family Law Clinic to assist low income residents with legal matters.

The event will be held on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hinds County Chancery Court, located at 315 S. President Street in Jackson.

The legal clinic is open to the public, but participants must pregister. Only a limited amount of walk-ins will be available.

Participants will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and/or legal advice on the following legal matters: irreconcilable differences divorce; name changes; visitation; custody; birth certificate correction; and emancipation.

Participants will need to visit https://mvlp.org/clinics for a list of documents needed to attend the clinic.

Eligibility to attend a clinic is limited to people whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.