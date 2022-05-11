JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a free legal clinic in Jackson to assist individuals with representing themselves in expunging their criminal records on Friday, May 13.

Individuals will receive legal advice and possibly court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys. The event will be held at the Mississippi Hall of Fame and Sports Museum, located at 1152 Lakeland Drive, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This legal clinic is open to the public; however, interested participants must register online at www.mvlp.org/clinics or contact MVLP at 601-882-5001 to find out if they are eligible for services and to

schedule an appointment.

Individuals seeking an expungement must bring their abstract (municipal/justice court), sentencing order (circuit court), indictment, Capias and discharge document.