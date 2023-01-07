JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national organization stopped by the capital city to provide pet owners and their furry families with some free resources on Saturday, January 7.

Cars lined all the way into the street at the Jackson Police Department firing range for the Best Friends Animal Society’s free resource clinic.

Owners received updated vaccines, microchips, pet food and other special treats for their animals. To combat Jackson’s large homeless animal population, the group gave out free vouchers for pets to be either spayed or neutered.

Volunteers traveled from all across the country to help keep furry family members healthy.

“Amazing how many people have come out. That just shows us how necessary this is, how needed it is. In the country, there are a number of communities that are very in need of help with the animals. There’s a lot of animals that are perhaps being killed in shelters or abandoned. Jackson is on that list. We want to come and help in any way we can with those communities and with Jackson. In fact, I’m here because I grew up in Jackson,” said Cyrus Mejia, cofounder of Best Friends Animal Society.

They added that they’re partnering with local animal shelters around the metro area for a huge adoption event in May.