Free self-defense class offered to Jackson employees, law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Melton’s Judo Club in Jackson will offer another free self-defense class to City of Jackson employees and first responders on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The class will feature self-defense, discipline, respect, coordination, confidence, fitness, safety, loyalty, honor and technique. The owner, Sensei Dave V. Melton Sr., said it’s important that people, especially law enforcement know techniques to complement their physically demanding jobs.

For more information, visit here.