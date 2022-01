JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Center for University-Based Development and the Society of St. Andrew will host a free, 20,000 pound sweet potato giveaway during Crop Drop 2022.

Neighbors can pick the sweet potatoes up at the Blackburn Middle School parking lot at 1311 West Pearl Street on Saturday, January 29 from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The giveaway is open to the general public and serves as an opportunity for JSU students to perform community service hours.