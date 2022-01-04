Free tickets on MLK Day at the Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History will offer free admission on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 17 and on Sunday, January 16.

The annual MLK Night of Culture program will be held in the Craig H. Neilson Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17. This year’s theme is “Those Who Stayed”, inspired by the stories of the people who remained in Mississippi during the Great Migration, a population movement of African Americans who left their homes to find better opportunities in response to racial injustice in the rural South.

The event will also include live poetry and performances by Jackson State University’s MADDRAMA theater group, Hinds Community College MONTAGE Theater of Dance and other featured artists. Seating will be limited.

The museums will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17 and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16.

FedEx will be supporting the museums’ free admission. Masks and social distancing will be required. The event will be livestreamed here.