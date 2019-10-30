Free tickets to Jackson State University football game: 18 & Under

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State University is allowing people ages 18 and younger to enter Saturday night’s football for free.
The youth must enter at gate 11.
JSU will go up against UAPB on November 2 at 6 pm.
If you're 18 years old and under and want to attend the Jackson State and UAPB football game on Saturday, you will be granted FREE admission at Gate 11.🆚 | UAPB🏟️ | Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium🕕 | 6 p.m.#TheeILove || #BleedTheeBlue || #BeatUAPB || #WhiteOut pic.twitter.com/eibzXzrP2S— Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) October 30, 2019
