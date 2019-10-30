Free tickets to Jackson State University football game: 18 & Under

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State University is allowing people ages 18 and younger to enter Saturday night’s football for free.

The youth must enter at gate 11.

JSU will go up against UAPB on November 2 at 6 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story