EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative Stephanie Foster will host a free tornado relief giveaway in Edwards on Sunday, April 3.

Neighbors can pick up cases of water, a grocery box and masks. Foster expects to be able to provide supplies to more than 500 families.

The drive-through giveaway will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Edwards Town Square. The giveaway will be held until supplies run out.