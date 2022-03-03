RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Freedom Ridge park expansion in the City of Ridgeland is at a standstill. The Northside Sun reported the project may not begin until 2023.

Visit Ridgeland President and CEO Christ Chapman told the newspaper the $30 million project was not an item on the city’s agenda.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said they will seek funds in 2023 because the timing will be better.

The project’s plans include eight regulation baseball and softball field, 16 batting cages, sand volleyball courts and soccer field.