Fresh produce now available at new Dollar General in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Dollar General has opened in Jackson, and this location offers fresh produce.

The store is located at 4580 Clinton Boulevard and has an assortment of fresh produce including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

Company leaders said they plan to donate 100 new books to local elementary schools to commemorate the store’s opening. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store are encouraged to apply for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant.

The store will employ six to ten people, depending on the individual needs of the store.