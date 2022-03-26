JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends of Children’s Hospital hosted their annual Doo Dah car giveaway on Friday, March 25.

Patty Peck Honda donated a new Honda CRV for the raffle. All proceeds are donated to the state’s only Children’s Hospital.

“I try to do it every year, I feel like if I don’t win it’s going to a good cause so I’d done it over again even if I didn’t win,” said David Herrin.

“We might try to start a little earlier next year more than two months and kind of get that momentum going of buying ticket and get excitement around it. The last two weeks it really picks up steam,” said Leslie Owens.

This year’s fundraiser raised approximately $15,000.