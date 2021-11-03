Friends of injured Lyft driver in shock after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made after a Lyft driver was shot multiple times in Jackson on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Dontarius Magee, confessed to the crime when he was booked into jail Tuesday night. They said this wasn’t the first time he has robbed people by luring drivers.

Magee was arrested at his job on Adkins Boulevard near Beasley Road around 9:00 p.m. Police said Beasley Road was the area where the victim, Brandy Littrell, was taken into the woods and shot seven times.

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking and aggravated assault.

Dontarius Magee (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

The incident has shaken the ridesharing community. They said the incident hits too close to home.

“I know as of yesterday, there’s several that said they’re not going to do it anymore because it just hit home,” said Terri Meyer, a friend of Littrell.

Magee’s initial appearance was held Wednesday morning. He was given no bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Littrell to help with her recovery.