JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The death of Iris Williams has left her friends and family deeply saddened.

The 64-year-old died after her apartment complex, Lakeview Manor Apartments, went up in flames on Thursday, July 27.

Church members said they’re glad they had a chance to see and talk to Williams one more time at church just days before she died.

“I start getting text messages and phone calls early in the morning with the question mark as if maybe it was her. So, I was hoping that it wasn’t her, and we heard the address. Our knowledge of her address was different. We didn’t realize that she yet that she had moved. And so doubt and hope, quickly came to yeah, this is real,” said Rev. Charles Polk, Jr., the pastor at St. Luther M.B. Church.

He said Williams was a joyful worshiper, whose presence was felt while being in the audience at church on Sundays.

“I’m just happy I had a chance to talk to her Sunday. You know, she greeted me. She always does. She has the biggest smile. And, you know, I think about it, it was just a minute, but it was a minute that mattered,” said Jackie Polk, the reverend’s wife.

Pastor Polk said he will hold a prayer call on Tuesday, August 1 for family and friends who were touched by Williams.