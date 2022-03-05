RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a project to built a frontage road alongside Interstate 220.

The Northside Sun reported the road will be named Highland Commerce Drive and will run from Lake Harbour Drive to the south side end of Highland Colony Parkway. The purpose of the road is to reduce traffic on Interstate 220 and Interstate 55.

The project will cost $22 million. Public Works Director Alan Hart said the city is aggressively seeking federal and state funds for the project. He added that there is no set timeline yet.