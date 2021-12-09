Fruit, veggie giveaway being held in Jackson, Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The “Drive Through Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Giveaway” will be held in Jackson and Canton on Monday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The event will be hosted by the United Way of the Capital Area, Chase Bank, Jackson State University (JSU), the Jackson State University Development Foundation and the Madison County Citizens Services Agency.

Volunteers will be giving out 15-pound bags of fruit and vegetable gift boxes along with holiday bags for children while supplies last.

Boxes can be picked up at the following locations: