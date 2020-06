HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple is wanted in Holmes County for shooting and leaving man to die.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Liz Jacobs and Demoney Dileworth were last seen in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

If you see or hear from the couple, you are asked to contact your local police department or the FBI @ 1-800-225-5324.

There is a cash reward of $1000, there must be Facts or location to receive the reward.