Fulbright Program recognizes Jackson State University As Institutional Leader

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University has been named a 2019-2020 Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader for the second consecutive year.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) designation recognizes Jackson State’s significant engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. JSU is among 20 HBCUs to receive this distinction.

“The Fulbright Program affords our students, faculty and staff the opportunity for cultural and scholarly exchange in a way that allows for significant contributions to the global workplace and community,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson. “Fulbright also helps to create relationships and connections abroad through life-changing experiences.”

Hudson further expressed that HBCUs must elevate efforts to embrace diversity because it encourages intellectual growth through mutual understanding of the commonalities and differences that only enlighten, inspire and advance society.