JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Full Moon Bar-B-Que announced its fourth annual school supply drive for 150 students in Mississippi and Alabama.

Nominations for a child to receive a ‘Backpack Blessings’ opened Thursday. According to officials, the initiative provides food, supplies, and hope to the children of Mississippi and Alabama through anonymous nominations. The online nomination form remains open until Sunday, July 16th.

The company will fill a Nike backpack with a Full Moon BBQ gift card, a Walmart gift card and an array of school supplies. Each bookbag is worth $200. Up to 150 students can get supplies from 15 pickup locations in Alabama or the sole Mississippi location in Madison. The Full Moon BBQ team pledged to give fifty more backpacks than last year’s initiative.

David Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ, said in the press release that the company has cherished the program since its inception in 2020.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year off prepared and confident. We’re thankful to have the resources and abilities to provide the children of Alabama and Mississippi with the tools they need to succeed,” Maluff said.

To nominate a deserving child in the area, complete the online entry form and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why the nominee deserves a ‘Backpack Blessing.’ There will be 150 winners, and each backpack will be available for pick up at the Full Moon BBQ location that they select through the nomination form.