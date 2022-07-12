RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting was held for Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter in Ridgeland on Tuesday, July 12.

Formerly Majestic Kitchen, the new brand offers burgers along with new classics.

The owner, Todd Manuel, said he set out to overhaul the way his restaurant does business.

“Several months ago, we started the process of reinvesting in our business with the intention of improving guests’ experience with our food, dining room and team,” said Manuel. “Our goal was to hone-in on what really makes us shine – our commitment to classic American food, to the betterment of our community and to the long-term personal success of each member of our team.”

Full Stop is officially open for business on Highland Colony Parkway.

Todd and Jordan Manuel said they want to make sure their employees enjoy their quality of life by offering healthcare, paid time off and offering them a living wage.