DIGITAL FIRST: Fun in November: Harvest Fest 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Harvest Festival is back for its annual event.

Live demonstrations throughout the museum grounds will give visitors a glimpse of Mississippi’s past and show the impact agriculture has made on our lives.

Demonstrations will include the operation of the Cotton Gin, Saw Mill, Cane Mill, Print Shop, Blacksmith Shop, and More!

Wagon, Train, and Carousel Rides will be available each day for $1 per rider.

The General Store and the Filling Station will have snacks and souvenirs.