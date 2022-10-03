JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the agency would be providing $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project.

The agency also announced that they were prepared to provide $221 million for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, pending a favorable record of decision.

“This is an outstanding announcement for the many Hinds and Rankin County residents who have to fear for their homes and businesses every time waters rise along the Pearl River. Finalizing this final federal study will bring us one step closer to breaking ground on this meaningful flood control solution,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Wicker helped secure $300,000 for the Army Corps to complete the study earlier this year. Monday’s announcement would provide an additional $700,000 to complete the study.

The Army Corps also announced that the agency was prepared to provide $221 million of the project cost pending a favorable record of decision.