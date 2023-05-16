NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Natchez dog that was shot in the leg.

The Natchez Democrat reported the dog was struck in the leg while out walking with its owner on North Union Street on Tuesday, May 2.

The dog, whose name is Murphy, was taken to the Louisiana State University (LSU) veterinary hospital for surgery to remove the bullet.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Andrew McCarley, said the GoFundMe was started in order to help save Murphy’s leg. All of the funds will go to the LSU veterinary hospital for Murphy’s medical bills and treatment.

As of Tuesday, May 16, the GoFundMe has raised $1,700.