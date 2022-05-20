GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Welcome Home Beef will partner with Sullivan’s Marketplace and A Home for Brad on Friday, May 27 to raise funds for Deputy Brad Sullivan’s home.

The fundraiser will consist on purchasing steaks and baked potato plates. The plates will be $20 per plate and can be picked up from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new Sullivan’s Marketplace in Gluckstadt.

Steak plates can be pre-ordered online. To-go plates will also be available that day. All proceeds will go to A Home for Brad.

Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan nearly lost his life after he was shot in the head in the line of duty in September 2019. Sullivan’s injuries left him with paralysis on the left side of his body, causing extreme physical limitations.

His current home is not accommodating to his needs, so fundraisers have been held to build a new home for the deputy.

To build Sullivan’s home in its entirety, organizers of a GoFundMe said they need to raise $275,000. If you would like to make a donation, click here.