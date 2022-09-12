JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Russell C. Davis Planetarium have secured $8.3 million of their $16 million goal to reopen and renovate the attraction.

The Northside Sun reported private donors are being contacted to close out the fundraising projects that’s been open for almost three and a half years.

This comes after Governor Tate Reeves vetoed $2 million in spending for the planetarium and other attractions around Jackson. However, City of Jackson Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis said plans are to ask the Mississippi Legislature for the funding again during the 2023 session.

The attraction closed after hail caused roof damage in April 2018. Work has already been completed to remediate mold that grew after.

According to the newspaper, the funds will go toward a project to install new exhibitions inside and outside the planetarium theater. Lewis said a space on the second floor that used to be an office space will be gutted and turned into an adaptive learning center. The project also calls for a new atrium that connects with the Mississippi Ars Center for greater visibility of the attraction. A new entrance will also be built off East Pascagoula Street.