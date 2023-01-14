HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans for park upgrades around Hinds County are on hold after funds that were set aside for the projects were decreased.

The Northside Sun reported each Hinds County supervisor was initially allotted $500,000 for park improvements in their district. The funding comes from the $22 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

Supervisor Robert Graham said the board recently voted to reduce that amount to $100,000 each. Supervisor Credell Calhoun said this is because the board needs to make up for some shortcomings where it has overspent.

According to the newspaper, plans for multiple parks are now on hold after the decision was made.