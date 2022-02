MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced $25.4 million in grants will be used to fund projects in the Jackson-metro area.

The Madison County Journal reported the projects included funds for traffic signals at Madison Central and Lake Castle Road on the Highland Colony.

The project on Lake Castle Road will cost $710,330, while the project on Madison Central Drive will cost $352,000.

Funding for these projects is available through the Surface Transportation Program.