JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mariyah Lacy, a 5-year-old girl who was killed on Bailey Drive in Jackson on Sunday, June 12.

According to the funeral home, her arrangements are as follows:

Thursday, June 23 – Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb

– Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb Friday, June 24 – Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church at 1253 Poplar Street in Grenada

– Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church at 1253 Poplar Street in Grenada Saturday, June 25 – Homegoing celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Providence M.B. Church on Highway 42 in Greenwood

Mariyah’s final rest will be at Grenada Memorial Gardens on Highway 49 in Greenwood. Those looking to attend the candlelight are encouraged to bring their own special candle to leave for Mariyah.

Neighbors can call (662)-417-6317 to donate a flower.