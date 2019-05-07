Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Biloxi police officer

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) - The funeral arrangements for the fallen Biloxi police officer have been announced.

According to our CBS affiliate WLOX, visitation for Ofc. Robert McKeithen will be on Monday, May 13th. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Biloxi.

McKeithen's funeral will also be on May 13th at 12:30 p.m. at the church.

His burial will be at 2:30 p.m. the same day at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Investigators said McKeithen was shot and killed Sunday night. You can read more about the investigation here.