JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Jackson Police Chief Rebecca Coleman.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 30, at Greater Mt. Sinai located at 1900 Bailey Avenue in Jackson.

The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 29. Coleman will be buried at Macedonia Cemetery in Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Coleman joined the Jackson Police Department in 1974. She was the first African American female to be appointed as an Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Deputy Chief, and first African American female to retire from the Jackson Police Department (JPD). Coleman retired as as the Chief of Police in 2013.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the passing of Coleman on Monday, March 27.