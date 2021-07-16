Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Corey Ray

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Madison officer Corey Ray who passed away earlier this week after battling with Crohn’s disease.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow in Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland at 12:30 p.m.

To honor Corey Ray, the family has requested attendees wear Madison Central Colors or Mississippi State colors to the funeral ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name may be made to the Madison Central Big Blue Booster Club.