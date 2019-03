Funeral arrangements are set for 15-year-old Cam'ron Dowell Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 15-year- old Cam'ron Dowell's funeral is this coming Saturday.

The service will start at 11:00 am at New Horizon Church in Jackson.

There will also be a balloon release to celebrate his life on Wednesday.

It will be at 5:30 pm at Robinson Park.