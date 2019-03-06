Funeral arrangements are set for Chief William Slade
His family invites the public
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - Visitation will be held this evening for the former Pearl Police Chief.
70-year-old William "Bill" Slade passed away on Sunday.
He served with the Pearl Police Department for 35 years.
The family invites you all to join in honoring the life and service of Chief Slade.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.
His funeral is Thursday morning at 11:00 at Mclaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
