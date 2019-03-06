Local News

Funeral arrangements are set for Chief William Slade

His family invites the public

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 01:04 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 01:04 PM CST

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - Visitation will be held this evening for the former Pearl Police Chief.

70-year-old William "Bill" Slade passed away on Sunday.

He served with the Pearl Police Department for 35 years.

The family invites you all to join in honoring the life and service of Chief Slade.  

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

His funeral is Thursday morning at 11:00 at Mclaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl.
 

