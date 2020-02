CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the Presley family. The mother and six children died in a house fire on Saturday, February 8.

The funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m. on February 22 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.

Visitation days and times:

Feb. 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m.

The visitations will also be held at Morrison Heights Baptist Church.