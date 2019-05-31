Funeral arrangements set for Sen. Thad Cochran

The funeral arrangements for former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran have been announced.

His visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center in Oxford.

Sen. Cochran’s funeral will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

A second funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson.

Cochran will lie in state at the Capitol Monday

Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.

