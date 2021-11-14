Funeral held for Allison Conaway, son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People continue to mourn two victims of a car crash that happened in early November in Hinds County.

Allison Conaway and her infant son, Alex, were laid to rest together in a home going ceremony surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, November 12.

The mother and son were killed nearly two weeks ago in a two-vehicle crash.

Family members who attended the service said they had not met the newest member of the family.

“We live in Texas, and we were supposed to have a family reunion on Thanksgiving weekend. We were hoping to meet him, but we never actually met him. Our family comes together once a year typically in the summer, but because of COVID, we moved it to two weeks. And because of this, we canceled it. So does that makes you sad that? It breaks our heart,” said Cherie’ Giles and Katrina Williams-Freeman.

Conway leaves behind two other children seven-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Chelsea who were also involved in the crash. They are still recovering in the hospital.