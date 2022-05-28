CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and community members gathered to remember the founder of the Better Men Society on Saturday, May 28.

Robert Davis was shot and killed inside a home on Hannah Drive in Clinton on Sunday, May 1. His funeral was held at New Horizon Church.

Davis was the founder of the Better Men Society, an organization that started over 20 years ago to help mentor young men and to steer them in the right direction.

The organization’s new president, Christopher Cooper, said he will continue on with Davis’ mission.

“He was a legendary king. He was an amazing guy. We hate that he left us so soon, but we know that his spirit still lives within each and every one of us. We’re just lifting each other up. We know that he would want his visions to continue on. As the Better Men Society, we just want to be better men each and every day by still putting forth boots on the ground,” said Cooper.

Davis was 45-years-old.