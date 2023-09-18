FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillian.

His visitation will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral home is located at 1360 W. Government Street in Brandon.

Another visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 20 at Fannin Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with the burial at Fannin Baptist Cemetery following the service.

McMillian died after a battle with stage four cancer.