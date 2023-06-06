MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The funeral service for the late Madison police officer, Randy Tyler, has been announced.

According to the Natchez Trace Funeral Home website, the visitation and service for Tyler will be private and limited to immediate family, as well as law enforcement officers and other first responders.

The visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 8 from 4:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for current and retired law enforcement officers, dignitaries, first responders (Fire & EMS) and their spouses.

The private funeral will be held on Friday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Church in Madison.

A funeral procession will commence from the Parkway Church to the Natchez Trace Cemetery following the Celebration of Life at approximately 3:00 p.m. Madison police said the public is encouraged and invited to honor Tyler by being present along the motorcade route.

The burial service at the Natchez Trace Cemetery will be private with full Law Enforcement Honors.

Tyler was killed during a standoff in Brandon, Mississippi, on Thursday, June 1. A Brandon police officer was also injured during the incident and is now recovering at home.

Tyler was a member of the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and the department’s field training coordinator. He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division.

Before working at Madison, Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department. He was a graduate of the 228th Session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and was an active member of the MS Chapter of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates.

Community Bank has established an account to benefit Tyler’s Family. Donations may be made at any of the 54 Community Bank locations.

In lieu of flowers at the funeral, memorials in Tyler’s name can be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project or Folds of Honor.